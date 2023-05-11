AI will be soon adopted in policing, says Kerala CM

May 11, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Artificial intelligence will soon be adopted for policing in order to bolster crime detection and surveillance, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Stressing the need to modernise each sector, he added that such emerging possibilities were being pursued to enhance the efficiency of the Kerala Police.

He was inaugurating the distribution of surveillance drones to all 20 police districts and releasing DroneX, a drone forensic software developed by the Kerala Police Drone Forensic Lab and Research Centre, at a ceremony held at the Special Armed Police (SAP) Camp in Peroorkada here on Thursday.

‘Separate guidelines’

Mr. Vijayan mooted a separate set of guidelines to streamline the use of drones in view of the growing popularity of the unmanned aerial vehicle in the State. He also pointed out that the wide adoption of drones is a crucial step towards modernising the police force.

Certificates were distributed to 25 police officers who were imparted training as Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)-certified drone pilots and 20 others who have been provided basic training in flying drones under the guidance of the Drone Forensic Lab.

Purpose of Dronex

DroneX has been designed to identify the brands of drones, recover digital evidence and analyse the features of the aerial vehicles.

V.K. Prasanth, MLA, presided over the function. Additional Directors General of Police K. Padmakumar, Shaik Darvesh Saheb and Cyberdome nodal officer P. Prakash were among those who participated.