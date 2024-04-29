GIFT a SubscriptionGift
AI will affect every industry and upend most careers: Expert

April 29, 2024 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Sree Sreenivasan, CEO and co-founder, Digimentors, speaking at a session on ‘AI: Beyond the Hype and Backlash,’ at Technopark, Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. 

The impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on the global economy will be $7 trillion to $15 trillion over a period of ten years, with Japan and the US calling the shots, according to Sree Sreenivasan, CEO and co-founder, Digimentors.

Speaking at a session on ‘AI: Beyond the Hype and Backlash,’ organised by Technopark-based company Reflections Info Systems here on Monday, he said the impact of AI would affect every industry, and lots of money would be made or lost. He said the advent of AI in all sectors would upend most careers in unexpected ways.

“A large share of work will be exposed to AI-driven automation in future. While Japan and the US hold the major share of the AI-driven jobs, India and China will have the lower percentage of it,” said Mr. Sreenivasan, who is also the former Chief Digital Officer of New York City, the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Columbia University.

Noting the “terrible” consequences of using social media globally, he said keeping track of technology is hard, and we have to think about AI in the same way by expecting a backlash.

Mr. Sreenivasan urged people to pay close attention and learn new skills apart from being vigilant about its dangers. “AI companies won’t fix the AI problems. Team human will prevail in the battle between humans and machines,” he said.

He exuded confidence that more companies from Technopark should have a share of the power generated globally to resist AI’s negative impact in the future.

Deepa Sarojammal, CEO, Reflections Info Systems, and former Ambassador T.P. Sreenivasan were also present.

