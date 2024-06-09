AI systems need auditing, says Prabir Purkayastha

Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems such as Open AI need social auditing as they pose the threat of multiplying false narratives, social activist and NewsClick editor Prabir Purkayastha has said.

Delivering the Joseph Thomas commemorative speech online, Mr. Purkayastha said several persons who were earlier associated with Open AI had warned of the danger of the systems spreading disinformation by making use of technological advancements. Caution should be exercised against the possibility of swarming the cyberspace with misinformation, he added.

Mr. Purkayastha said the interest of capital was the driving force behind the development of technologies. Technology and knowledge were often used for the needs of the capital, he added.

Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) national secretaries K. Chandran Pillai and A.R. Sindhu, Achyuth Sankar, Benny Kurian, and K. Anwar Sadath were among those who spoke.

