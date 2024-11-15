AI robot Samartha is receptionist at Chinmaya school, Vazhuthcaud

From Saturday, visitors to Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Vazhuthacaud, will be welcomed by Samartha, a receptionist robot.

The Artificial intelligence (AI) -powered Samartha has been developed by the AI lab students of the school. The robot will guide the visitors to the school, give appointments to parents of children seeking admission, and record complaints, if any.

The robot can interact with students and provide them with mental and emotional support. It introduces itself to new people and stores the names and details of those it meets. It can even recognise them on meeting up later.

Class monitoring, activity recognition, incident prevention, face recognition, individual chat, emotion detection, and sportive interaction are other features of Samartha.

The robot was developed by the students in three months under the supervision of Sam S. Sivan, managing director of Techosa Robotics Research and Development, who leads the school’s robotics and AI wing.

Samartha will be unveiled on Saturday morning by R. Suresh Mohan, chief sevak, Chinmaya Educational, Cultural, and Charitable Trust.

