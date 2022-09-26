An Air India flight made an emergency landing at the Kannur airport following a technical glitch on Monday. The Kozhikode-Kannur-Delhi flight returned within 10 minutes of taking off from Kannur. Meanwhile, passengers protested after Air India announced that it could not provide replacement flight.
AI flight makes emergency landing in Kannur
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.