AI Express flight from Kozhikode to Bahrain delayed by over eight hours

An Air India Express flight from the Calicut International Airport to Bahrain was delayed by over eight hours owing to technical issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

The flight, with over 150 passengers, which was scheduled to depart from Kozhikode around 10 a.m. finally took off after 6 p.m., airport sources said.

An airline spokesperson said the flight was delayed due to a technical issue in the aircraft that was detected after the passengers had boarded.

Thereafter, the passengers were deplaned and accommodated at the airport itself, while the technical issue was resolved, the spokesperson said.

Reports of food not being provided to passengers were incorrect as all three meals were provided to them, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.