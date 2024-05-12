GIFT a SubscriptionGift
AI Express flight from Kozhikode to Bahrain delayed by over eight hours

An airline spokesperson said the flight was delayed due to a technical issue in the aircraft that was detected after the passengers had boarded

Published - May 12, 2024 07:58 am IST - Kozhikode

PTI
Image used for representative purpose only.

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

An Air India Express flight from the Calicut International Airport to Bahrain was delayed by over eight hours owing to technical issues.

The flight, with over 150 passengers, which was scheduled to depart from Kozhikode around 10 a.m. finally took off after 6 p.m., airport sources said.

An airline spokesperson said the flight was delayed due to a technical issue in the aircraft that was detected after the passengers had boarded.

Thereafter, the passengers were deplaned and accommodated at the airport itself, while the technical issue was resolved, the spokesperson said.

Reports of food not being provided to passengers were incorrect as all three meals were provided to them, he added.

