AI-enabled surveillance system installed in Mankulam to monitor movement of wild animals

In a first, the Forest department has installed Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled surveillance camera system to monitor the presence of wild animals near the human settlements under the Mankulam forest division in Idukki.

The pilot initiative, developed by the department in association with the electronics and communication wing of the Government Engineering College, Idukki, has been established with assistance from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

According to officials, the system aims to provide real-time warning of wild animal presence to reduce the man-animal conflict in forest borders. Mankulam is a forest-covered panchayat and most of the border areas face serious threats of man-animal conflict.

According to S. Santhosh Kumar, head of the department at the college, who led the project, the alerts will be shared with elected devices within 30 seconds to one minute. “The new system consists of an infrared camera, Power Source, Internet, and AI-based equipment. When the presence of wild animals is detected, the system will provide real-time images and alert the devices. Animals like wild elephants, bisons, tigers, leopards, and wild boars are included in the system,” said Mr. Santhosh Kumar.

The official said that the AI-based system was first installed at the engineering college on a trial basis and then at Anakkulam.

“The initial cost of the new system, which functions without Internet support, is around ₹35,000. The real-time images and alarm will help the officials to issue timely alerts and avoid conflicts,” said Mr. Santhosh Kumar.

Mankulam Divisional Forest Officer G. Jayachandran said that the Forest department had identified 10 spots under the forest division to install the new system. “The trial run at Anakkulam was a success and it received timely alert of wild elephants,” said Mr. Jayachandran.

He said that the solar-based systems had already been established in remote locations as part of the project.

Prior to the project, a survey was held under the Munnar Forest Division to find long-term and short-term measures to mitigate human-animal conflict. “Based on the report the department installed a 4-km-long solar fence from Adityapuram to Kaniyamkayam and dug a trench at Virinjaparakudi,” said Mr. Jayachandran.