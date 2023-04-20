AI-enabled cameras go live in Kerala, offenders to be fined from May 20

April 20, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A Statewide network of 726 artificial intelligence-enabled surveillance cameras went live on Thursday to bolster the government’s efforts to minimise fatalities due to road accidents and check traffic rule violations.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan formally commissioned the fully automated traffic enforcement system implemented by the Motor Vehicles department as part of its Safe Kerala project at a function held here.

The installations include 675 cameras which will detect offences such as failure to wear helmets and seat belts and instances of hit-and-run, 25 to spot unauthorised parking, 18 to capture visuals of vehicles jumping traffic signals, and eight to monitor speeding.

Penalties for violations

The penalties for violations are: use of mobile phone while driving: ₹2,000, speeding: ₹1,500, driving/riding without fastening seat belts/wearing helmets: ₹500, and unauthorised parking: ₹250. The cameras were installed at a cost of ₹232 crore.

Speaking at the launch, Transport Minister Antony Raju said erring motorists would be fined from May 20. The department would focus on sensitising the public to the new system during the period. However, the offenders would receive alerts on their mobile phones regarding their violations right away. They would also be informed of the fine amounts for the respective violations. The government was mulling revising speed limits in view of the improvement of the road condition in the State.

Smart driving licences

The Chief Minister also launched PVC PET-G smart card driving licences that come with seven security features including QR code and hot-stamped hologram. The government will bring out smart registration certificate cards for vehicles by May. Driving licence holders will be able to apply for smart cards at a cost of ₹200 (excluding postal charge) during the first year of the reform. The duplicate card will then cost ₹1,200 (excluding postal charge).

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve, Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil, V.K. Prasanth, MLA, Transport Secretary Biju Prabhakar and Transport Commissioner S. Sreejith were also present on the occasion.