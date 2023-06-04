AI cameras to monitor Kerala roads from today

June 04, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

After a month-long trial, Kerala is set to opt for the artificial intelligence-powered (AI) camera surveillance system from Monday. The AI-enabled cameras will keep round-the-clock tabs on every traffic violation on urban and rural roads in the State and issue challans to traffic violators. The all-weather automated traffic offence detection system will capture the images of law-breakers and alert the control rooms set up in 14 districts. The control rooms will then process the images and issue legal notices to the motorists based on the nature of their traffic violations.

Transport Minister Antony Raju told mediapersons that the control rooms set up as part of the project would be able to issue up to 25,000 notices a day. In the first phase, notices will be issued for traffic offences such as helmet-less riding, driving without seatbelts, using mobile phone while driving, jumping red signal, triple riding on motorcycles, overspeeding, and illegal and dangerous parking. A child up to 12 years of age will be allowed to be the second pillion rider on motorcycles.

The State has asked the Centre to bring an amendment to the Central Motor Vehicle Act to facilitate the travel of children on motorcycles. The exemption for children will continued until the Centre takes a call on the suggestion, said the Minister. Those with complaints regarding the fine slapped on violations can appeal before the enforcement RTO. An online facility will be introduced for this in two months, said the Minister.

34 cameras dysfunctional

As many as 2.4 lakh traffic violations were detected on June 2 alone during the trial run, whereas it was around 4.5 lakh a month ago, said the Minister. Though the company has set up around 726 cameras as part of the Safe Kerala project, 692 are operational now, while 34 cameras which became dysfunctional due to reasons including road works, accidents etc. would be made operational soon, said the Minister. Only those vehicles exempted as per the provisions of the Central Motor Vehicle Act will be exempted from the purview of AI cameras.

Stance on VIPs

No VIP will be given undue consideration and only vehicles listed in the emergency category will be given exemption, added the Minister. Further, if someone does not use seatbelts or helmet, all the cameras mounted along the road will detect the violation and issue notices separately with the help of automatic number plate recognition, said the Motor Vehicles department officials.

Meanwhile, the Congress will organise protests on Monday, alleging corruption in the project. At 4 p.m., Congress workers will stage dharnas in front of the 726 AI cameras installed in different parts of the State. KPCC president K. Sudhakaran, MP; Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan; and other Congress leaders will lead the protest in various districts.