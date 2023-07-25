AI cameras to ensure uniform compliance in school

July 25, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - KOLLAM

While artificial intelligence (AI) has become a game-changer in multiple fields including education, the students of Brook International School, Sastamcotta, have embraced the technology for a different purpose.

They have developed a camera system to ensure uniform compliance on campus so that the school administration will be able to utilise the time for more meaningful tasks.

The AI-based automatic uniform detector was designed by a group of Class IX students with the support of a Bengaluru-based IT company.

“AI has taken innovation to an all-new level and its influence is growing every day. The project they developed is useful for both teachers and students while the cameras can be installed in places like police stations and hospitals,” says school director Fr G. Abhraham Thalothil. Once installed on the campus, the AI camera will identify students who are not in complete school uniform and alert the school authorities by sending a message to their mobile phone. The project was carried out by a five-member team of Class IX including Avandika A, Hanoche M. Biju, Jesyl John Justin, Aadib S., and Aron V. Dasan, under the leadership of Ajay Sagar, CEO of ‘How n Why’, a Bengaluru-based IT company.

“The image of a student in full uniform has been uploaded in the system to find violations. We have used components like Arduino Uno, C++, Scratch programming software, GSM module and Teachable Machine for the project,” say the students.

They add that their primary reference was the AI cameras installed by the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) and the school authorities extended all support to integrate a similar technology to streamline uniform guidelines. The project was developed in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 that aims to upgrade and revamp various aspects of education for a futuristic educational experience. According to school authorities, the project was conceived as part of efforts to spark the curiosity and interest in students after AI was introduced in the curriculum.

“This is just the beginning of of transition as we are delegating the tasks related to the school rules and regulations to AI. The updation is currently going on,” says Fr Thalothil.