AI cameras not suitable for monitoring road conditions, Kerala govt. tells HC

August 17, 2023 09:54 am | Updated 09:54 am IST - KOCHI

The State government on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 informed the Kerala High Court that the AI cameras installed to monitor traffic violations are not suitable for assessing the condition of roads in the State.

The court had earlier suggested that road conditions can be monitored by the AI cameras placed by the Traffic department at various points along the roads. When the cases relating to the poor condition of roads came up for hearing, the government pleader submitted that as many as 722 AI cameras had been installed as part of the project, each with a sight distance of 25 metres.

The court also orally observed that it was the responsibility of the corporations and other authorities to repair the potholed roads under their control.