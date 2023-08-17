HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AI cameras not suitable for monitoring road conditions, Kerala govt. tells HC

August 17, 2023 09:54 am | Updated 09:54 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The State government on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 informed the Kerala High Court that the AI cameras installed to monitor traffic violations are not suitable for assessing the condition of roads in the State.

The court had earlier suggested that road conditions can be monitored by the AI cameras placed by the Traffic department at various points along the roads. When the cases relating to the poor condition of roads came up for hearing, the government pleader submitted that as many as 722 AI cameras had been installed as part of the project, each with a sight distance of 25 metres.

The court also orally observed that it was the responsibility of the corporations and other authorities to repair the potholed roads under their control.

Related Topics

laws / road transport

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.