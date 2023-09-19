ADVERTISEMENT

AI cameras: HC permits first instalment payment to Keltron

September 19, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The High Court has permitted the government to pay ₹11.79 crore to Keltron as the first instalment of the contract to procure 726 AI-enabled cameras that were installed earlier this year on roads across the State.

This will, however, be conditional to the final order in the case (that had been filed by Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan and Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala alleging corruption in the AI-camera project, and demanding a probe supervised by the High Court). The court had earlier this year curtailed payment without its permission.

The government contended that it was time to pay the first instalment to Keltron and that the allegations were raised only in 2023, although work on the project began in 2020. The petitioners had said that these were not AI-enabled cameras and that they were procured at inflated prices.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US