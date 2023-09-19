HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

AI cameras: HC permits first instalment payment to Keltron

September 19, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The High Court has permitted the government to pay ₹11.79 crore to Keltron as the first instalment of the contract to procure 726 AI-enabled cameras that were installed earlier this year on roads across the State.

This will, however, be conditional to the final order in the case (that had been filed by Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan and Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala alleging corruption in the AI-camera project, and demanding a probe supervised by the High Court). The court had earlier this year curtailed payment without its permission.

The government contended that it was time to pay the first instalment to Keltron and that the allegations were raised only in 2023, although work on the project began in 2020. The petitioners had said that these were not AI-enabled cameras and that they were procured at inflated prices.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.