AI cameras for road enforcement activities cry for attention in Kozhikode

December 21, 2022 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - Kozhikode

Linking of cameras with the control room would be completed only after road widening work is completed, say sources at the MVD

The Hindu Bureau

Without proper annual maintenance service and periodic inspections, many surveillance cameras installed by the Motor Vehicles department (MVD) for automated enforcement are out of order in Kozhikode district.

Besides, the linking of the cameras with control rooms is also pending, thanks to software errors and technical glitches.

The regional control room run by the MVD here has very limited number of functional surveillance cameras. Though the State Electronics Development Corporation is responsible for maintaining the cameras, payment dues have reportedly delayed work.

A majority of faulty cameras are within the limits of Kozhikode and Vadakara taluks. Incidentally, most locations covered by the cameras are accident-prone, and manual surveillance in those areas is weak. In Vadakara taluk alone, there are 15 locations where surveillance cameras remain mere scarecrows.

The objective of installing the Artificial Intelligence-based cameras was to track drivers who do not use seat belts and helmets. The cameras were set up as part of a State-wide road safety project to bring down accidents and minimise manual enforcement by road safety squads. As many as 45 high-end cameras covering major urban and rural areas were installed for the purpose.

“Solar power backup had been given to all cameras at the time of installation. However, many such power backup panels are seemingly useless now,” said a taxi driver from Vadakara.

Meanwhile, MVD sources said the linking of some cameras with the State control room would be completed only after the ongoing road widening work. The position of a few cameras, which were installed a few months ago, has to be changed, they added.

The sources claimed that the maintenance of the cameras was not hit by shortage of funds, as sufficient sum has been allocated for the purpose under the Safe Kerala Initiative of the State government.

