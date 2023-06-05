AI cameras detect 28,891 traffic violations on first day

June 05, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The newly installed Artificial Intelligence-enabled traffic offence detection systems on the State highways and arterial roads detected as many as 28,891 traffic violations across the State on Monday. The control rooms attached to the system have the capacity to send a total of 25,000 legal notices to traffic violators each day, while the rest of the notices would be sent the following day.

The highest number of traffic violations was detected in Kollam with 4,772 cases, followed by Thiruvananthauram (4,362 cases), while the lowest number of cases was reported in Malappuram with 545 violations. There were some initial technical hiccups in the system in connection with detection of the cases and processing the images in some areas, which will be sorted out in a couple of days, said officials.

Traffic violations, such as helmet less ride, driving without seatbelt, using mobile phone while driving, violating lane traffic, jumping red signal, triple riding motorcycles, obstructive parking, and overspeeding, were detected and fined. The department had detected as many as 2,42,746 traffic violations on June 2 making use of the new facility. Compared to this number, there was a substantial reduction in the total number of traffic violations on the very first day of the launch of the new system, said the officials.