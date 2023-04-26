AI camera network: govt. asks Keltron to give contract details, documents to VACB

April 26, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The State government on Wednesday scrambled to defend Keltron against accusations of corruption in the award of an estimated ₹232-crore contract to instal an artificial intelligence (AI) driven and automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) camera-powered traffic violation detection network that spanned National and State highways and scores of suburban roads in the State.

Back-to-back accusatory press conferences by senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala and Leader of the Opposition V. D. Satheesan prompted Industries Minister P. Rajeeve to disclose that the government had asked Keltron to hand over contract-award details and other allied documents and process specifics to the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) to clear the air.

Mr. Rajeeve also tasked the Principal Secretary, Industries department, to examine the issue.

Mr. Chennithala and, later, Mr. Satheesan alleged that Keltron had contracted politically connected fly-by-night operators with questionable technical expertise to execute the project. They alleged the firms employed by Keltron, allegedly at the instance of the Chief Minister’s Office, were not original equipment manufacturers and merely intermediaries who wangled a sizeable cut.

Mr. Rajeeve disputed the claim vehemently. He said the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) Opposition sought to create a smokescreen to cast Keltron and the government under a cloud of suspicion.

He said the technical committee headed by the Principal Secretary ensured that the four bidders met the pre-qualification criteria for entering the tender process. Moreover, the government also confirmed that firms subcontracted by the winning bidder met the same standards. A few of the firms were Fortune 500 companies.

Mr. Rajeeve said the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) guidelines allowed subcontracting. “Even Apple outsources iPhone components and subcontracts assembly. Similarly, but at a much smaller scale, Keltron manufactured some parts, outsourced the rest, and assembled them at the Manvila unit,” he said.

Mr. Rajeeve said the Opposition deliberately discounted that the contract included setting up the systems and linking them to the newly created district and State-level control rooms and other systems. It also included maintenance costs. He disputed the Opposition’s charge that the contract amount covered only the cameras’ cost.

Mr. Rajeeve also distanced the government from Keltron’s decision-making process, stating that PSUs had fiscal and administrative independence under the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government. He said the system ensured road safety. Violations plummeted from three lakh offences daily to one lakh within seven days of the system’s operation.

Keltron designed the new remote enforcement network to blitz road safety violators with electronic traffic tickets on their mobile phones and e-mail for offences such as running red lights, driving over the legal speed limit, left-side overtaking, noncompliance with mandatory seat belt and helmet norm, one-way violations, use of mobile phone while driving, illegal and non-standard number plates, unauthorised and haphazard parking, riding triple on two-wheelers, causing traffic snarls and overloading.