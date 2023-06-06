AI camera: 49,317 traffic violations detected on Tuesday

June 06, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The newly installed artificial intelligence-enabled (AI) traffic offence detection systems along the State highways and arterial roads detected as many as 49,317 traffic violations across the State from 12 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Among the districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest number of traffic violations with 8,454 cases, followed by Kollam with 6,301 cases. Alappuzha witnessed the lowest number of offences with 1,252 cases.

Though a total of 28,891 cases were detected on Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 pm, the evening and night hours witnessed more cases. Now, a total of 1,13,485 cases have been charged so far till 5 p.m. on Tuesday since the new system started functioning on Monday morning. Together, 50,000 challans were issued for traffic violators in two days, while the rest of the challans would be given in the coming days.

Soon after detection of violations, an instant SMS alert would be sent to the vehicle owner alerting them about the traffic offence.

Fines are levied for traffic violations such as helmetless ride, driving without wearing seatbelt, using mobile phone while driving, violating lane traffic, jumping red signal, triple riding on motorcycles, obstructive parking, and speeding.