AI camera: 11.04-lakh traffic violations detected so far

June 20, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled traffic violation detection system installed by the Motor Vehicle Department has detected a total of 11.04 lakh traffic violations in the State till Tuesday since June 5.

Of this, 98,857 cases were forwarded to the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) to create e-challans for errant motorists.

Out of these, 61,620 challans were created so far, while the total number of challans sent by post is 49,198. Notice for all the cases detected by the traffic violation detection system would be forwarded to the ITMS in the coming days after necessary scrutiny and attestation by the MVD officials. Already, there is a drop in traffic violations of late, and the backlog in creating challans would be solved soon, said the officials.

