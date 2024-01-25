ADVERTISEMENT

AHMA to counter campaign against Ayurveda

January 25, 2024 10:45 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Meet urges government to make regulatory rules such as Clinical Establishment Registration and Local Governing Body Licensing more transparent and hassle-free

The Hindu Bureau

C. Sureshkumar | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Renjith R.P. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

The Ayurveda Hospital Management Association (AHMA) has resolved to step up efforts to effectively counter the malicious campaign against Ayurveda run by certain quarters to negate the increasing global acceptance of the time-tested science of life and wellness.

A resolution adopted by the Thiruvananthapuram district conference of AHMA decided to draw up an action plan to resist and expose the vilification campaign by vested interests against Ayurveda.

The conference urged the government to make regulatory rules such as Clinical Establishment Registration and Local Governing Body Licensing more transparent and hassle-free. The meeting elected C. Suresh Kumar (Triveni) as district president and Ranjith R.P. as secretary.

Dr. Suresh Kumar presided over the meeting. AHMA State executive member Suresh Babu inaugurated the conference.

