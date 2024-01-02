Ahilya Nagari SF Express cancelled

January 02, 2024 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Ahilya Nagari Weekly Superfast Express to Kerala has been cancelled by the West Central Railway following traffic blocks for facilitating infrastructure works in Bhopal Division. Train 22646 Kochuveli-Indore Junction Ahilya Nagari Weekly Superfast Express, scheduled to leave Kochuveli at 6.35 a.m. on January 13,2024, stands fully cancelled. Similarly, 22645 Indore Junction-Kochuveli Ahilya Nagari Weekly Superfast Express, scheduled to leave Indore Junction at 4.45 p.m. on January 15, has been fully cancelled, according to a release from the Railways here on Tuesday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.