Ahilya Nagari SF Express cancelled

January 02, 2024 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Ahilya Nagari Weekly Superfast Express to Kerala has been cancelled by the West Central Railway following traffic blocks for facilitating infrastructure works in Bhopal Division. Train 22646 Kochuveli-Indore Junction Ahilya Nagari Weekly Superfast Express, scheduled to leave Kochuveli at 6.35 a.m. on January 13,2024, stands fully cancelled. Similarly, 22645 Indore Junction-Kochuveli Ahilya Nagari Weekly Superfast Express, scheduled to leave Indore Junction at 4.45 p.m. on January 15, has been fully cancelled, according to a release from the Railways here on Tuesday.

