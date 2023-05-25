ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of trawling ban, boats from other States instructed to leave Kollam coast

May 25, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

With a few days left for the annual monsoon trawling ban to begin, the Fisheries department has instructed fishing vessels from other States to leave the Kollam coast before June 1.

When the trawling ban starts in Kerala, the main harbours in the district at Neendakara and Sakthikulangara will be closed and all traditional crafts are likely to dock at comparatively small Thangassery harbour.

Ahead of the ban, which will be enforced from June 9 midnight to July 31, a 24-hour control room has been set up at the Neendakara fisheries station. Steps have been also taken to hire three boats for monsoon rescue operations and patrolling, said the Fisheries Deputy Director.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US