Ahead of trawling ban, boats from other States instructed to leave Kollam coast

May 25, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - KOLLAM

With a few days left for the annual monsoon trawling ban to begin, the Fisheries department has instructed fishing vessels from other States to leave the Kollam coast before June 1.

When the trawling ban starts in Kerala, the main harbours in the district at Neendakara and Sakthikulangara will be closed and all traditional crafts are likely to dock at comparatively small Thangassery harbour.

Ahead of the ban, which will be enforced from June 9 midnight to July 31, a 24-hour control room has been set up at the Neendakara fisheries station. Steps have been also taken to hire three boats for monsoon rescue operations and patrolling, said the Fisheries Deputy Director.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.