Ahead of Pala byelection, KC(M) infighting puts UDF in dilemma

After manifesting in court battles, parallel meetings, and disciplinary actions, the battle of succession in the Kerala Congress (M) is now playing out in the run-up to the Pala byelection.

With a meeting convened by the United Democratic Front on Monday failing to reach a consensus on the party’s candidate for the byelection, what otherwise would have been a formality turned out to be another round of clash between the two factions.

Sources said the meeting ended in a stalemate as the sides stuck to their claim to decide on the candidate and were not ready to concede an inch to each other.

With this latest round of tussle - a sub-plot of squabbling between Jose K. Mani and P.J. Joseph, casting a shadow over the party’s prospects in its bastion, more rounds of discussions are to follow in the coming days.

Committee meeting

Earlier, Mr.Joseph said a decision on the party candidate would be made by convening a meeting of the KC(M) steering committee.

The opposing faction, however, retorted that the steering committee had already entrusted Mr.Mani to select the candidate.

“There is absolutely no room for dispute as far as the Pala seat is concerned. Everybody knows whom this constituency belongs to,” said Roshy Augustine, a confidant of Mr. Mani.

The Mani faction, which is in power at seven of the 12 panchayats and the lone municipality in the Assembly segment, has the advantage in the constituency over the other group.

But with the likes of Joy Abraham in its fold, the Joseph faction appears unwilling to give up the seat without a fight.

Though Nisha Jose K. Mani was regarded as the frontrunner on the candidate list, speculation is rife about her being replaced by Mr. Mani himself to avoid further confrontations.