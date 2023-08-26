Ahead of Onam, Smart Road along Manaveeyam Veedhi thrown open to traffic

August 26, 2023 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Manaveeyam Veedhi was on Saturday thrown open to traffic after the completion of the major Smart Road-related works.

Tourism Minister P.A. Mohammed Riyas, Minister for Local Self Governments M.B. Rajesh, General Education Minister V. Sivankutty, Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil, and Transport Minister Antony Raju, jointly opened the road for the traffic, ahead of the Onam celebrations in the city, which is expected to draw a large crowd to these areas.

The road has been built as per the Bituminous Macadam and Bituminous Concrete (BM and BC) standard. As part of the Smart Road works, all the utility cables have been shifted to underground ducts. Walkway has been constructed on either side, and decorative streetlamps installed. Public toilet facilities, drinking water kiosk, food kiosk, feeding room, and other facilities, have been arranged.

ADVERTISEMENT

CCTV cameras connected to the Integrated Command Control Centre, the construction of which is progressing, have been installed. A street library will also come up soon.

The Manaveeyam Veedhi has been a cultural corridor for the city, with various events happening along the stretch regularly. But, due to delay in the construction of the smart road, under the City Corporation’s Smart City project, no activity could happen along the stretch for the past three years.

As it served as a vital connecting road between two main stretches, its prolonged closure had also caused traffic snarls along the main stretches.

The company, which had first taken the contract for the work had to be removed, and costs recouped from the contractor, due to unscientific construction work and delays. The work was later re-tendered. The entire work was completed at a cost of ₹4.85 crore.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.