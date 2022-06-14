Ahamed Devarkovil meets Maharashtra Ports Minister
Talks focussed on attracting investments for modernisation of ports
Ports Minister Ahamed Devarkovil called on Maharashtra Minister for Ports and Textiles Aslam Shaikh at his residence in Mumbai on Tuesday to explore the possibility of investments for modernisation of ports.
The two Ministers stressed the need for States to stand together to assert their rights and ensure regional development, especially when federalism was facing challenges.
CEO, Kerala Maritime Board, T.P. Salimkumar, the Minister’s additional private secretary C.P. Anwar Sadat, CEO, Maharashtra Maritime Board, Amit Sani, and other senior officials participated in the discussions.
Mr. Devarkovil said the presentations on various projects taken up by the Maharashtra Maritime Board, investments in the sector, Sagar Mala project, and maritime policy were of special interest for Kerala.
