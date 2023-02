February 18, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Ahalia Public School celebrated its anniversary on Friday. Playback singer Najim Arshad inaugurated the celebrations. Ahalia Group chairperson Sriya Gopal, Ahalia Health, Heritage and Knowledge Village executive director Krishnakumar Kishore, Ahalia Public School Principal Lata Manoj, and academic director Nirmala Haridasan spoke. Students and teachers who have achieved excellence were felicitated.