Ahalia launches PhD in optometry

Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS) Vice-Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal inaugurated an international continuing education programme conducted by the Ahalia School of Optometry and Research Centre here on Sunday. He also inaugurated a PhD programme in optometry, which he described as a milestone for the institution.

Ahalia group chairman V.S. Gopal, Ahalia Foundation Eye Hospital medical director Sajeev Cherian Jacob, vice president (academics) E.P.B. Rajitan, and Ahalia School of Optometry and Research Centre principal Venkataramana Kalikivayi were present.

Dr. Kunnummal underscored the importance of further research in optometry. Several optometry experts from across the country attended the programme.