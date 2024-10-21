GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ahalia launches PhD in optometry

Published - October 21, 2024 08:57 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
Kerala University of Health Sciences vice chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal (third from right) inaugurating the PhD programme at Ahalia School of Optometry and Research Centre, Palakkad, on Sunday.

Kerala University of Health Sciences vice chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal (third from right) inaugurating the PhD programme at Ahalia School of Optometry and Research Centre, Palakkad, on Sunday.

Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS) Vice-Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal inaugurated an international continuing education programme conducted by the Ahalia School of Optometry and Research Centre here on Sunday. He also inaugurated a PhD programme in optometry, which he described as a milestone for the institution.

Ahalia group chairman V.S. Gopal, Ahalia Foundation Eye Hospital medical director Sajeev Cherian Jacob, vice president (academics) E.P.B. Rajitan, and Ahalia School of Optometry and Research Centre principal Venkataramana Kalikivayi were present.

Dr. Kunnummal underscored the importance of further research in optometry. Several optometry experts from across the country attended the programme.

Published - October 21, 2024 08:57 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.