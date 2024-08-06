Ahalia Group offers to adopt children orphaned in Wayanad

The Ahalia Medical Group and Ahalia Children’s Village here has come forward to adopt the children orphaned by the Chooralmala-Mundakkai landslide disaster in Wayanad.

Ahalia Group managing trustee Shriya Gopal said here they will provide accommodation for the orphaned children in Ahalia Children’s Village. Food, clothes and other needs of the children would be taken care of, she said.

The children will be given education in the CBSE school on Ahalia campus, and higher education in any professional or non-professional institution of Ahalia Group.

“Guardians wishing to make use of this opportunity can contact Ahalia Children’s Park officials at the following number: 95440 00122 (Sharat M.S.),” said the managing trustee.