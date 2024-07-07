Ahalia Group lays foundation for trauma hospital

The Ahalia International Foundation is starting a trauma hospital in Palakkad. Sultanpet Bishop Peter Abir Antonysamy and Ahalia Group managing trustee Shriya Gopal jointly laid the foundation for the hospital at a function held on Ahalia campus near Kanjikode on Sunday.

The trauma hospital will benefit the people of eastern Palakkad, particularly in Kozhinjampara, Nallepilli, Vadakarapathy, Puthussery, and Elappully villages.

Ahalia officials said that it would be a modern hospital with special units for orthopaedics and spine, cardiology, neurology, plastic and reconstructive surgery, and general surgery.

People in eastern parts of Palakkad have currently been depending on hospitals in Tamil Nadu for treatment. Ahalia Hospital chief medical director Suresh Babu said the new hospital would be a great boon for the people of eastern Palakkad.

