December 23, 2022 11:04 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

Minister for Agriculture P. Prasad inaugurated an agro festival organised by merchants of the Urban Wholesale Agricultural Market at Vengeri in Kozhikode on Thursday. The festival, which is aimed at attracting the public to the market and improving its functioning, will conclude on December 31. It features exhibitions, flower shows, seminars, vegetable and fruit markets, food courts, amusement parks, and cultural programmes.