Agro clinic to clear farmers’ doubts

The Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) is launching a monthly agro clinic programme to help farmers solve farming-related issues.

The agro clinic and farm diagnostics service was envisaged as an interface between farmers/extension officers and crop management scientists on a monthly basis to solve problems in the field using scientific methods, said Jiju P. Alex, Director of Extension.

“The farmer will be able to present his problems and obtain detailed explanations and prescriptions. Facility to consult an interdisciplinary team of experts will be ensured. They can seek clarification and advisory services on field problems, diseases, pest attacks, fertilizer application, farm plans, cropping patterns, and possibilities of value addition.

PG and PhD scholars will assist the panel of experts.

The inaugural event will be held at the Communication Centre under the Directorate of Extension.

The clinic would be extended to all regions of the State later, Mr. Alex said.

Launch today

The programme organised in association with the Department of Agriculture and Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA) will be inaugurated by Minister for Agriculture V.S. Sunil Kumar in a function to be presided over by K. Rajan, MLA, on Saturday.

Agricultural Production Commissioner and Acting Vice-Chancellor Tikkaram Meena will deliver the keynote address at the function at Directorate of Extension, Mannuthy.

Members of the General Council and Executive Committee, officers of the university, officials of the Department of Agriculture, and people’s representatives will take part.

Farmers can register for the clinic by calling 0487-2370773 or 94477 89728.