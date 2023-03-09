HamberMenu
Agriculture officer arrested in fake currency case in Alappuzha

March 09, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The Alappuzha South police have arrested an Agriculture department official in connection with the seizure of counterfeit Indian currency notes from Alappuzha last month. The arrested has been identified as Edathua agriculture officer M. Jishamol (39).

District Police Chief Chaitra Teresa John said the accused was arrested on Wednesday after a staff member of a shop at Iron Bridge tried to deposit seven counterfeit currency notes of ₹500 denomination at the Convent Square branch of Federal Bank on February 25. After the bank authorities filed a police complaint, the investigators traced the origin of the fake notes to Jishamol.

Officials said she had not divulged much details about the source of the notes.

Meanwhile, the Agriculture department has suspended her from service.

