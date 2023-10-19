Agriculture Minister to inaugurate beekeeping equipment manufacturing unit

October 19, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The first beekeeping equipment manufacturing unit in the public sector in India will be launched at Kalavamkodam, near Cherthala, on Friday.

The facility under the Kerala State Horticultural Products Development Corporation (Horticorp) will be inaugurated by Agriculture Minister P. Prasad at 2 p.m.

Officials said the plant would provide high-quality apparatus to bee farmers at reasonable rates. The manufacturing unit was set up at a cost of ₹25 lakh, including a grant of ₹19 lakh from the Union government and the own fund of Horticorp.

In the initial phase, the plant will manufacture beehives, smokers, comb honey cutters, hive stands and so on. The Horticrop has already prepared a plan to expand the unit with the aim of manufacturing honey-processing machines, storing drums, collection traps, vending machines, implements for making value-added products, and hygienic collection of honey in the second phase.

In connection with the inauguration of the unit, a State-level seminar on beekeeping will be held at Cherthala Town Hall on Friday and Saturday. Experts from Central Bee Research and Training Institute, Pune, National Dairy Development Board, Kerala Agricultural University, Tamil Nadu Agriculture Department, and Government Ayurveda Hospital will lead sessions at the seminar.

