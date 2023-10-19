HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Agriculture Minister to inaugurate beekeeping equipment manufacturing unit

October 19, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The first beekeeping equipment manufacturing unit in the public sector in India will be launched at Kalavamkodam, near Cherthala, on Friday.

The facility under the Kerala State Horticultural Products Development Corporation (Horticorp) will be inaugurated by Agriculture Minister P. Prasad at 2 p.m.

Officials said the plant would provide high-quality apparatus to bee farmers at reasonable rates. The manufacturing unit was set up at a cost of ₹25 lakh, including a grant of ₹19 lakh from the Union government and the own fund of Horticorp.

In the initial phase, the plant will manufacture beehives, smokers, comb honey cutters, hive stands and so on. The Horticrop has already prepared a plan to expand the unit with the aim of manufacturing honey-processing machines, storing drums, collection traps, vending machines, implements for making value-added products, and hygienic collection of honey in the second phase.

In connection with the inauguration of the unit, a State-level seminar on beekeeping will be held at Cherthala Town Hall on Friday and Saturday. Experts from Central Bee Research and Training Institute, Pune, National Dairy Development Board, Kerala Agricultural University, Tamil Nadu Agriculture Department, and Government Ayurveda Hospital will lead sessions at the seminar.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.