Agriculture Minister, senior officials to interact with farmers regularly
Agriculture Minister P. Prasad on Monday said in the Assembly that he and senior officials of the Agriculture department would interact with farmers at regular intervals to understand their problems.
Replying to the discussion on the demands for grants, Mr. Prasad said the Minister, Agriculture Production Commissioner, Agriculture Secretary, and the Agriculture Director would interact with farmers once every two months and officers of the rank of Additional Director and Joint Director, once a month. Deputy Directors and Assistant Directors would meet farmers once a week.
