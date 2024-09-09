ADVERTISEMENT

Agriculture Minister P. Prasad turns to floriculture again, produces 3,000 marigolds for Onam

Updated - September 09, 2024 06:15 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

He has cultivated three varieties of marigolds – yellow, orange and white – on 30 cents of land. People can buy flowers from his residence at reasonable rates.

The Hindu Bureau

Agriculture Minister P. Prasad and others harvesting marigolds on Monday. | Photo Credit: SURESH ALLEPPEY

Agriculture Minister P. Prasad’s residence at Cherthala has turned into a colourful spectacle with varieties of marigolds in full bloom adorning the compound. The harvest of around 3,000 marigold plants cultivated on 30 cents of land with an eye on Onam began on Monday (September 9).

ADVERTISEMENT

It was jointly inaugurated by two elderly neighbours of the Minister – Janaki and Padmakshi.

Mr. Prasad has cultivated three varieties of marigolds – yellow, orange and white. The Minister said that last year’s good harvest and profit motivated him to take up flower farming again. He turned to floriculture for the second year in a row after taking a break from vegetable farming. In 2023, Mr. Prasad cultivated 2,500 marigolds and 250 globe amaranth for Onam.

ADVERTISEMENT

People can buy flowers from the Minister’s residence at reasonable rates.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Besides Mr. Prasad, several individual farmers, women’s self-help groups and farmer groups among others in Cherthala taluk have undertaken the cultivation of marigold, Ceylon slitwort, globe amaranth, and so on in large tracts of land, eyeing the Onam demand for flowers. Many of the gardens are attracting visitors with people finding them ideal places for photoshoots.

Reducing dependency

In Kanjikuzhy grama panchayat, floriculture has been undertaken on several acres as there is a huge demand for locally produced chemical-free flowers for laying floral carpets. An increase in production locally is reducing dependency on flower imports from neighbouring States.

Alappuzha district panchayat vice president N.S. Sivaprasad, Pattanakkad block panchayat president Geetha Shaji, Cherthala municipal chairperson Sherly Bharghavan, heads of various grama panchayats and others attended the function.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US