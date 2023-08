August 14, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Agriculture Minister P. Prasad will hoist the national flag on the occasion of Independence Day at Alappuzha Recreation Ground at 9 a.m. on Tuesday. After hoisting the flag, Mr. Prasad will inspect the parade and address the gathering. As many as 18 platoons of the Police, Excise, National Cadet Corps, Student Police Cadet, Bharat Scouts and Guides, Red Cross, and so on will participate in the parade.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.