Agriculture Minister kicks off construction on KABCO Expo Centre and Agri Park

Published - August 17, 2024 09:45 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A design of the proposed KABCO Expo Centre and Agri Park in Thiruvananthapuram.

Secondary agriculture, represented by value addition, needs to be strengthened for the empowerment of the State’s farming community, Agriculture Minister P. Prasad said on Saturday.

Mr. Prasad was speaking after laying the foundation stone for the KABCO Expo Centre and Agri Park proposed at the World Market at Anayara here. The project will help to achieve the aforementioned aims, according to him.

The ₹59-crore project consists of a 65,000 sq ft exhibition centre, a seven-storey office complex totalling 1.02 lakh sq ft and a 33,260 sq ft food court. The exhibition centre will serve as a platform to showcase the agricultural products of farmers in Kerala. The Uralungal Labour Contract Co-operative Society (ULCCS) has been entrusted with its construction. It will also feature an ‘Agri Tower’ which will serve as the headquarters of the State Agriculture Department in addition to accommodating agencies under the department.

The Kerala Agro Business Company (KABCO) was launched last year as a public-private partnership (PPP) model company for the marketing of agricultural products. Kadakampally Surendran, MLA, presided. KABCO Additional Managing Director Saju K. Surendran, Agriculture director Adeela Abdulla, Special Secretary (Agriculture) Prasanth N., and representatives of ULCCS were present.

