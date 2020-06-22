Agriculture Minister in self-quarantine

Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar has gone into self-quarantine after a health worker who attended a COVID-19 review convened by him in Thrissur on June 15 tested positive on Sunday.

He underwent a test on Monday, which returned negative. The Minister will continue to remain in quarantine for another 10 days, his office said.

Mr. Sunil Kumar, who had reached Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday evening, has self-quarantined himself at his official residence here.

The meeting was held at the Thrissur Corporation office and was also attended by the Thrissur Mayor, people’s representatives and senior officials in addition to Mr. Sunil Kumar who is the MLA representing the Thrissur constituency.

Among the Minister’s staff, an additional private secretary, who had attended the meeting, also is in quarantine, according to the Minister’s office.

Precautions taken

“I had taken all precautions while attending the meeting such as wearing a mask and a pair of gloves. However, I have decided to self-quarantine myself since one individual who had attended the meeting has tested positive and I am in her list of contacts,” the Minister said in a Facebook message on Monday.

Mr. Sunil Kumar said he would attend to office matters online from his residence. Activities related to the coordination of COVID-19 containment measures in Ernakulam district, of which he is the Minister in charge, also will be taken care of in this manner, the Minister said.