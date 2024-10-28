Agriculture Minister calls for scientific approach to the conservation of Vembanad Lake

Stating that Vembanad Lake is facing an ecological crisis, Agriculture Minister P. Prasad has said that a scientific approach should guide the waterbody’s conservation efforts.

He was inaugurating a one-day workshop on the rejuvenation and conservation of Vembanad Lake organised by the Alappuzha district administration here on Monday.

Mr. Prasad said that whether or not to conserve the lake was not a matter to be decided by a vote but should be carried out scientifically. “Vembanad Lake is facing an ecological crisis due to several factors. It has become a dumping ground for all kinds of waste, including sewage and factory waste. This has a profound impact on the lake’s ecosystem. Experts have warned that the waterbody is dying a slow death. If the current situation continues, the lake may not survive another 25 years,” the Minister said.

He said that no one had fully understood the role paddy fields and wetlands play in nature. “The salinity level in the waterbody is increasing. It is going to adversely affect drinking water and agriculture. Many fish species that once thrived in the lake are disappearing. Studies reveal that the lake’s water retention capacity has decreased by 75 %. It is a matter of great concern. We should at least protect what remains of the lake,” Mr. Prasad said.

The Minister said that a social auditing was needed regarding the Thanneermukkom bund. He said that it was very important to conserve the ecological balance of Kuttanad and its agriculture. “Tourism is important to us, but it should not affect the lives of the local people,” Mr. Prasad added.

P.P. Chitharanjan, MLA, presided. Alappuzha district panchayat president K.G. Rajeshwari, Kottayam district panchayat president K.V. Bindu, Pathanamthitta district panchayat president Raji P. Rajappan, Alappuzha municipal chairperson K.K. Jayamma, Alappuzha district collector Alex Varghese and others attended the function.

