Agriculture is the only business that belongs to ‘Bharat mata’: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on February 22 lead a tractor rally in Wayanad district to express solidarity with the ongoing farmers’ protest against new farm laws.
Farmers on more than 200 tractors, and hundreds of other farmers and farm workers on foot, participated in the six kilometre tractor rally from Mandad to Muttil in this hill district.
Addressing a meeting organised after the rally, Mr. Gandhi said agriculture is the only business that belongs to “Bharat mata” and called upon the people to “force” the government to take back three farm laws brought the BJP-led Central government.
“The entire world can see the difficulties faced by Indian farmers. But the government in Delhi is unable to understand the pain of the farmers,” Mr. Gandhi said.
“We have pop stars who are commenting on the situation of Indian farmers but the Indian government is not interested. They are not going to take back three laws unless they are forced,” the Wayanad MP said.
He alleged that the three laws are designed to destroy the agriculture system in India and give the entire business to 2 to 3 friends of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Stating that agriculture is the biggest business in the country worth ₹40 lakh crore and it is owned by millions and millions of Indians, the Congress leader said, “agriculture is the only business that belongs to Bharat Mata” and a few people want to own this business.
(With inputs from PTI)
