Kerala

Agriculture innovators’ meet

The M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF) here, in association with Department of Science and Technology, is organising a rural agriculture innovators’ meet through video conferencing in first week of February, 2021.

The meet envisages to address the real life agriculture-related issues such as pest and disease management, man-animal conflict, nutrient management and irrigation as well as develop holistic solutions to tackle those issues, the organisers said.

Progressive farmers in the State can apply for the programme. For details contact phone numbers: 04936 204477 or 9388020650.

