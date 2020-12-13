Agriculture expert Heli passes away

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

13 December 2020 19:09 IST

A pioneer of farm journalism, he played a crucial role in opening Krishi Bhavans

R. Heli, agriculture expert and former Director of Agriculture, who, for over five decades, was an authoritative presence in the farm sector of Kerala, passed away in Alappuzha on Sunday. He was 86.

A pioneer of farm journalism in the State, Mr. Heli played an important role in bringing the public closer to the Agriculture Department and agriculture-related topics.

Born to P.M. Raman and A. Bharathi in Attingal in 1934, Mr. Heli began his career as an agriculture officer with the Rubber Board in 1955. He moved to the Agriculture Department of Thiru-Kochi in 1956 and, in 1957, the State Agriculture Department.

In dailies, radio

When the Farm Information Bureau (FIB) was formed in 1969 when M.N. Govindan Nair was Agriculture Minister, Mr. Heli assumed charge as its first Principal Information Officer. He held the post till January 20, 1983. He was instrumental in starting agriculture-related articles in Malayalam dailies and a farm news programme on Akashvani. He also played a role in opening Krishi Bhavans and popularising group farming in Kerala.

Mr. Heli retired as Director of Agriculture in 1989, but remained closely associated with the sector. He wrote about it extensively, constantly communicated with the farming community and played the role of an advisor to State governments. On television, he was a familiar face to viewers of agriculture-related programmes.

He was a recipient of the first Karshaka Bharathi Award for farm journalism and the Kerala Press Academy Award.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said Mr. Heli’s ‘tireless services to promotion of scientific farming practices will be long remembered.’ Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan recalled that Mr. Heli pioneered farm journalism in Malayalam. He was noted for his farm-related writings in journals and dailies, Mr. Vijayan said.

‘Role model for officers’

Agriculture Minister V. S. Sunil Kumar said Mr. Heli played an important role in making the Agriculture Department people-friendly. “He was a role model for agriculture officers. He was closely associated with former Agriculture Minister V.V. Raghavan in opening Krishi Bhavans,” he said.

Mr. Heli leaves behind wife Susheela Heli, daughter Poornima and son Prasanth. The cremation was held at Attingal on Sunday evening.