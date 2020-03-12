Agriculture, educationreceive major thrust

The agriculture and education sectors received major thrust in the Alappuzha district panchayat’s budget for 2020-21.

The ₹2.93-crore surplus budget, with a revenue of ₹118.69 crore and an expenditure of ₹115.75 crore, was presented by district panchayat vice president Mani Viswanath on Thursday.

Agriculture

In the agriculture sector, the budget has set aside ₹1.2 crore for paddy cultivation. A sum of ₹1.8 crore has been earmarked for the basic development of pokkali fields in Upper Kuttanad. Elevated cattle sheds will be constructed in Kuttanad and Upper Kuttanad by spending ₹ 25 lakh.

For the protection of ponds and sacred groves ₹50 lakh has been allocated.

The budget has laid emphasis on the education sector. Solar panels would be set up at district panchayat schools at a cost of ₹50 lakh. Sums of ₹80 lakh and ₹47 lakh have been earmarked for buying furniture and renovating libraries respectively. A sum of ₹30 lakh each has been allocated to the Payyanalloor and Pollathai schools to buy bus.

Health

In the health sector, the budget has set aside ₹25 lakh for acquiring a mobile cancer screening unit. An amount of ₹72 lakh would be spend on buying equipment for palliative care societies in the district.

For the implementation of the Livelihood Inclusion and Financial Empowerment (LIFE) Mission, an amount of ₹8 crore has been set aside.

The budget proposes various projects for women empowerment. These include ₹1.75 crore for completion of the lady’s hostel at the Alappuzha Gender Park. Besides, funds have also been allocated to a women-friendly centre (₹10 lakh), gymnasium (₹5 lakh), and yoga centre at Cherthala South panchayat (₹20 lakh). For the welfare of the transgender community, ₹ 20 lakh was earmarked.

Education

A sum of ₹2.76 crore has been allocated for the construction of anganwadis. For starting take-a-break centres under the aegis of the Kudumbashree Mission an amount of ₹50 lakh has been set aside.

An amount of ₹1 crore has been earmarked for building a centre for the rehabilitation of the mentally challenged.

Other projects and fund allocation are: hunger-free project (₹15 lakh), geriatric clubs (₹25 lakh), scholarship for the differently abled (₹1.25 crore), BUDS schools (₹70 lakh) and so on.