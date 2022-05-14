Agriculture Development Bank election postponed after dispute

Woman civil police officer injured in melee

The election to the Agriculture Development Bank at Thodupuzha in Idukki has been postponed following a dispute between United Democratic Front (UDF) and Left Democratic Front (LDF) workers in front of the polling station on Saturday.

A woman civil police officer who was injured in the melee was later admitted to a hospital. Tension prevailed in the area following the alleged seizure of fake identity cards, meant for distribution among voters, from the car of a UDF candidate at Muttom. The police have filed a case in this regard.

UDF leaders, however, alleged that the fake identity cards were received from the vehicle of an LDF candidate. UDF workers later took out a march to the police station demanding action against the LDF candidate.

The election to the bank was announced as per a High Court order, and CCTV cameras were installed at the polling station in addition to the posting of an election observer.

The UDF leaders alleged that the LDF was attempting to stall the election.