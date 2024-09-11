GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Agriculture dept.’s 2,000 Onam markets begin

Published - September 11, 2024 12:12 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Vegetables and fruits at the 2,000 Onam markets being opened by the Agriculture department across the State will be available at a discount of up to 30%, Minister for Agriculture P. Prasad has said.

He was speaking after the inauguration of the department’s farmers’ markets and mobile outlets in the State capital on Tuesday.

The Minister said fruits and vegetables were being procured from farmers by paying an extra 10%. Farmers stood to benefit also because the procurement was direct, without the presence of middlemen.

As Kerala depended on neighbouring States for its vegetable requirement, the government held discussions with farmers’ collectives there to procure vegetables as part of efforts to check price rise. Vegetables that had more than the permissible levels of pesticides could be avoided. At the same time, earnest attempts should be made to achieve self-sufficiency in vegetable production.

The State government, he said, had prepared a scheme to encourage cultivation of vegetables, including leafy vegetables, and fruits in homesteads. It would be a continuation of the ‘Njangalum krishilekku’ that was a success. Vegetable production should be after studying the possibilities of its sale, else the farmers would end up with losses.

The farmers’ markets will be held till September 14. Antony Raju, MLA, flagged off the Horticorp mobile outlet. Agriculture Director Adeela Abdulla, veteran farmer Abdul Rahim, and farm worker Nelson were present.

