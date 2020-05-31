Agriculture dept. hikes crop subsidy

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

31 May 2020 20:25 IST

Rates for crops not mentioned will be declared later

The Agriculture Department on Sunday issued orders revising the rates of subsidy/financial assistance given for various crops under the crop development scheme.

The rates have been revised for the following crops; paddy, vegetables, pulses, tubers, banana, honey, mushroom, millets, sesame and oil seeds and groundnut.

The rates for crops not mentioned in the order will be declared later, according to the department.

Revised rates

The revised rates for some of the crops (per hectare) are as follows: paddy (one harvest a year) — ₹22,000; vegetables — ₹25,000; cool season vegetables — ₹30,000; pulses — ₹20,000; tapioca and other tubers — ₹30,000 and banana — ₹30,000.

The subsidy rates were revised on the basis of proposals submitted by the Director of Agriculture on May 7.

The existing rates had been fixed years ago, and farming expenses — including the expenditure on seed, pesticide, fertiliser, planting material and labour — have risen sharply, prompting the government to go for a revision.

Recommendations

Land on which cultivation has not been carried out for more than three years may be considered as fallow land, according to the order. Fallow-land cultivation will be eligible for benefits. But it should ensured that farming is pursued on the land.

Farmer groups, Kudumbashree units, joint liability groups, padasekhara samithis, self-help groups, small-scale farmers, NRI groups, farmer producer companies, charitable societies, cultural and youth clubs also will be eligible for benefits.