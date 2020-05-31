Kerala

Agriculture dept. hikes crop subsidy

Rates for crops not mentioned will be declared later

The Agriculture Department on Sunday issued orders revising the rates of subsidy/financial assistance given for various crops under the crop development scheme.

The rates have been revised for the following crops; paddy, vegetables, pulses, tubers, banana, honey, mushroom, millets, sesame and oil seeds and groundnut.

The rates for crops not mentioned in the order will be declared later, according to the department.

Revised rates

The revised rates for some of the crops (per hectare) are as follows: paddy (one harvest a year) — ₹22,000; vegetables — ₹25,000; cool season vegetables — ₹30,000; pulses — ₹20,000; tapioca and other tubers — ₹30,000 and banana — ₹30,000.

The subsidy rates were revised on the basis of proposals submitted by the Director of Agriculture on May 7.

The existing rates had been fixed years ago, and farming expenses — including the expenditure on seed, pesticide, fertiliser, planting material and labour — have risen sharply, prompting the government to go for a revision.

Recommendations

Land on which cultivation has not been carried out for more than three years may be considered as fallow land, according to the order. Fallow-land cultivation will be eligible for benefits. But it should ensured that farming is pursued on the land.

Farmer groups, Kudumbashree units, joint liability groups, padasekhara samithis, self-help groups, small-scale farmers, NRI groups, farmer producer companies, charitable societies, cultural and youth clubs also will be eligible for benefits.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 31, 2020 8:27:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/agriculture-dept-hikes-crop-subsidy/article31716900.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY