Agriculture department to open ‘Keralagro’ premium outlets, first one planned in Ulloor

Outlet will have on sale value-added products from local farmers and State farms

March 15, 2024 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

After launching the ‘Keralagro’ brand early last year, the Kerala Agriculture department is now opening premium outlets to ensure better visibility to the wide range of products sold under the brand.

The first ‘Keralagro’ premium outlet will open at Ulloor in Thiruvananthapuram, Agriculture Minister P. Prasad has said. The outlet would have on sale value-added products from local farmers and State farms, the Minister said on Friday.

One in every district

The department is planning to open 14 premium outlets, one in every district, in the first phase. The proposal will guarantee higher income to farmers and access to nutritious and safe food in the market, according to the Minister.

‘Keralagro’ brand products, which include, value-added products, plants, and even books published by the Kerala Agricultural University (KAU), have been available online since last year. At present, 205 products from the Agriculture department farms are sold under the brand.

Efforts were being made to add products of farmer producer organisations and farming collectives to the list of products sold under the brand, Mr. Prasad said.

