Agriculture department to open 47 Onam markets in Wayanad

Staff Reporter
September 01, 2022 20:49 IST

The Agriculture department will open as many as 47 Onam markets in the district from September 4 to September 7 to supply pesticide-free vegetables at subsided rates.

While the department will open 37 markets, Vegetable and Fruit Promotion Council Keralam (VFPCK) and the Kerala State Horticultural Products Development Corporation (Horticorp) will open five markets each.

Vegetables will be procured directly from farmers by paying 10% above the market price. The public can buy vegetables from Onam outlets at prices 30% less than the market rate, sources in the department said.

Locally available vegetables will be collected directly from farmers in each market and rare vegetables will be procured from Horticorp, the sources said.

